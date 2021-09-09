Restaurant Week York | Wandering Weatherman

Intro: A party for your taste buds is right around the corner, Restaurant Week York starts this Friday!

YORK, Pa. — New places, new plates. That’s the motto for Restaurant Week.

With fall week unofficially Kicking off this past Sunday at “What the Food Trucks”, York continues the festivities this Friday.

Featuring 10 days of breakfast, lunch and dinner, residents of south central PA have a wonderful opportunity to try new recipes and dishes from their favorite local venue, or to try something new.

“It’s really just to put a spotlight on local restaurants to show off what they do. They’re the ones with the skills, we’re just trying to help them get more people in the doors”

Kate Harmon says with the pandemic halting all indoor dining last year, chefs, local restaurants and residents are beyond excited to place mouthwatering meals on plates.

“This round everybody is open for in person dining, so hopefully we will have more people going out to do that”

Regardless, there are take out options for people who are still uneasy about the ongoing pandemic.

At the moment there are 23 restaurants and venues for people to explore starting this Friday, and lasting all the way through the 19th of September.