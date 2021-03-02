Punxsutawney Phil and the Climate Prediction Center butt heads on temperature trends over the next few months

While Punxsutawney Phil is predicting six more weeks of winter, the Climate Prediction Center is going a different route.

Punxsutawney Phil woke up yesterday and saw his shadow, signaling to the United States that we have to wait another six weeks until spring time. But does his predictions match what climate experts have to say about temperature trends in the next few months?

Looking at our weather patterns for the month of February, we start to see a big dip in the jet stream out west meaning least some spots in the Northwest are going to experience below average temperatures. A little closer to home in south central Pennsylvania we are forecasted to see seasonable temperatures for the majority of this month. But that’s only for February, because when you take the three months and put them together, it paints a very different scenario. The Climate Prediction Center is showing the high likelihood for above average temperatures in many different parts of the country, including the Keystone State itself.

While this does NOT mean that every single day over the next three months will have above average temperatures for that day, but we are forecasting for more days to have above average temperatures than not.