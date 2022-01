Crews are still awaiting dispatch to the area, according to the website.

YORK, Pa. — FirstEnergy Corp has reported over 2,500 cases of people who have been affected by a power outage in the York County area.

Of that number, FirstEnergy Corp has reported 501 to 1,500 customers around the York College of Pennsylvania West Campus, next to Grantley Road, have been affected due to severe weather.

