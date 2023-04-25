Photographer captures images of Northern Lights in Union County

The Northern Lights were seen Monday morning in Union County, and an area photographer was able to capture the phenomenon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — There was quite a sight in the sky over central PA, and one photographer was able to catch a glimpse.

Photographer Tony Bendele captured images of the Northern Lights in Union County, just before 2 a.m. Monday morning. The shots of the Aurora Borealis were taken at the overlook at Shikellamy State Park.

He took a time-lapse of the event.

Cloudy conditions caused Bendele to chase shots of the night sky overlooking Northumberland County for just under 3 hours. He says his night of sky-chasing ended with nearly 1,000 photos. A sample of his photos can be found on his website, Tony Bendele Photography.

See past Skywatch 16 segments on YouTube:

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.