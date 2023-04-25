Photographer captures images of Northern Lights in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — There was quite a sight in the sky over central PA, and one photographer was able to catch a glimpse.
Photographer Tony Bendele captured images of the Northern Lights in Union County, just before 2 a.m. Monday morning. The shots of the Aurora Borealis were taken at the overlook at Shikellamy State Park.
He took a time-lapse of the event.
Cloudy conditions caused Bendele to chase shots of the night sky overlooking Northumberland County for just under 3 hours. He says his night of sky-chasing ended with nearly 1,000 photos. A sample of his photos can be found on his website, Tony Bendele Photography.
See past Skywatch 16 segments on YouTube:
Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?
WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.
Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.