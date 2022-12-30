Pennsylvania sending help to snow-stricken Buffalo

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania is sending assistance to emergency personnel in Buffalo, N.Y., to help them recover from the deadly winter storm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pennsylvania is no stranger to snow.

That means the Commonwealth has the necessary equipment to help Buffalo dig out of the more than four feet of snow dumped on the New York region over Christmas weekend.

Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Dec. 29 that Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation sent nine dump trucks and associated operators and support personnel to help clear snow in and around Buffalo.

“The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather can completely interrupt our plans, sadly with deadly consequences,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvanians know how debilitating winter storms can be, and we’re happy that we can support our neighbors to the north when they need our help.”

The request for assistance was made via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a formal agreement that allows all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands to share resources, such as personnel or equipment, during disasters.