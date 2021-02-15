PennDOT says they are "in great shape" for next week's freezing rain

They will be providing an update Monday morning since they expect most of the icing to occur late Monday night into Tuesday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT is in full gear as freezing rain in the forecast could create dangerous driving conditions.

When comparing recent winter storms to some we’ve had in the past PennDOT says:

“This was an easy one for us to deal with,” said Fritzi Schreffler from PennDOT.

But that doesn’t mean they’re never prepared for the worst.

“One of the things PennDOT always does is expect the unexpected--and we tell motorists the same thing,” she said.

PennDOT says they usually always prepare for a storm the same way.

“We have to go with whatever the worst case scenario is. I mean we obviously know if it’s going to be more of a blizzard type or giving us a foot or more of snow. It’s a little bit different but otherwise our trucks in many cases are loaded up and they’re ready to go,” she said

And this upcoming winter weather is not an exception.

“We’re still in great shape in terms of resources and materials,” she adds.

PennDOT says crews will be out 24-seven if necessary.

