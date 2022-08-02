PennDOT gearing up for winter season

There's still a little bit of summer left and all of fall but PennDOT is already thinking ahead to winter.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It won't be long before heat waves are a thing of the past and our focus turns to snow storms.

PennDOT wants to be ready when the first flakes start to fly. It's looking for plow truck drivers, dispatchers, mechanics, maintenance people, and more-- all geared toward working during the upcoming winter.

The first step is today in Schuylkill Haven. PennDOT is hosting a job fair at its building on East Main Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be on-site interviews, and you might even be offered a job on the spot.

There are some things to be aware of. Bring a copy of your resume. If you have a CDL operator, bring your license and your medical card.

The pay depends on the position.

For a list of jobs available PennDOT has open in Schuylkill County and around Pennsylvania, click here.

Event details: