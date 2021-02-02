PennDOT and PEMA provide updates on winter storm road conditions and COVID-19 vaccine distributions

Crews continue to clear much snow off the roads as the Nor'easter continues across the state. The snowy weather conditions have also slowed down vaccine distribution

A winter storm advisory continues to be in effect until Tuesday as snow continues to fall across the state leaving slippery, icy road conditions for drivers.

With snow totals creating hazardous conditions for motorists, PennDOT continues to implement safety precautions on the roads.

"We've implemented speed and vehicles restrictions on roadways in the most highly impacted areas of the state," said Melissa Batula, PennDOT deputy secretary of highway administration, "These were done with a balance of precaution and flexibility to keep the goods moving."

Although precautions have been put in place, PennDOT recognizes accidents will happen and has teamed up with state police to ensure attention is given in the event of an incident.

"We are actually in constant communication with the Pennsylvania State Police and PEMA and if we do have stranded motorists, we have the ability to reach and make sure they get what they need to stay safe during that event," Batula said.

Batula also explained that weather conditions have worsened in northern areas of the state where snow continues to fall at 2-4 inches an hour.

These conditions have not only created a delay in travel but also in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Local health centers such as Penn State Health and WellSpan Health have closed testing sites on Monday and have asked patients receiving COVID-19 vaccines to reschedule.

Randy Padfield, director of PEMA, explains the agency realizes the conditions have slowed down essential product distribution, but has seen times like these before and ensures a product that needs to be in certain locations at a given time will get there.

"We have the ability to be able work with Pennsylvania State Police, our County partners from emergency management, the turnpike commission if it's coming across the turnpike, as well as PennDOT to be able to make sure that we have the ability to be able get that valuable commodity to wherever it needs to get to in a timely fashion," said Padfield.