Good Samaritan saves man from flood waters | Weather Rewind

A man struggled to swim to safety after getting stuck on a flooded road. We look back at an incredible rescue and why you should never drive through flood roads.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — It’s time for another Weather Rewind, where we look back at this past week’s weather, with a twist!

This week, we’re looking back to a water rescue that took place along a flooded roadway after heavy rain in New Orleans.

Luckily, a neighbor helped, but it’s a reminder to always avoid flooded roads.

LET’S REWIND

Flood waters trapped two cousins after they attempted to cross a flooded portion of Canal Boulevard.

The driver stayed with his jeep, and the passenger tried to swim across to safety.

He was swept away after attempting to cross the flooded road and struggled to stay afloat.

Luckily, a third man, who works nearby, saw them and sprang into action. He went into the water and pulled the passenger to safety.

Medics tended to the passenger before taking him away.

The water was about four feet deep where the two men got stuck.

Fortunately, this story had a happy ending, but it’s a reminder to never drive through a flooded road, no matter what kind of vehicle you’re driving or how shallow the water seems.

LET’S TAKE A LOOK

An area is more susceptible to flash flooding if the ground is already saturated, but too much rain in too little time on dry soil or in poor drainage areas can flood roads too.

In the spring and summer, thunderstorms are a common cause.

Overflowing bodies of water can also spill into nearby roadways and cause flooding.

This results in sudden, quick moving water that can sweep people and vehicles away, just like this scenario mentioned above.

In fact, most weather-related deaths are caused by flooding.

Always avoid water-covered roads, especially at night.

You never know for sure how deep it really is, and it only takes one foot of water to float most cars.

Two feet of rushing water floats most vehicles, even SUVs and pick-up trucks.

Stay safe and be ready to find another route if you come across a flooded road.

As we say, “turn around, don’t drown!”