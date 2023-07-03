National Weather Service surveys damage from Sunday's storm

Field crews were out in Juniata, Perry, and Dauphin Counties on Monday, trying to determine if a tornado touched down Sunday.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Sunday’s storm left sporadic damage throughout Juniata, Perry, and northern Dauphin Counties.

A tree outside a home on Shade Road in Lykens was uprooted.

The family told FOX43 on Monday that it had been standing for at least 200 years.

“My mom was at the window and she physically [saw] it go down and said it fell slow, very gracefully until it hit the ground," said Shawn Sitlinger.

Sitlinger says he's thankful no one was injured but was a little sad to see the tree go.

“When I was a kid growing up I would sit underneath it and I actually just sat under it two or three weeks ago so [it's kind of] sentimental…it’s a shame to see it go," he said.

The fallen tree was some of the more impressive damage left behind in northern Dauphin County, as well as several utility poles that came down on Specktown Road in Lykens.

Just minutes away, Carl Baumgardner and other members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mifflin Township spent Monday morning cleaning up the battered church property.

Storm cleanup underway in Mifflin Twp, Dauphin County. @NWSStateCollege is en route to survey damage and determine if yesterday’s storm was in fact a tornado. NWS also spent time in Juniata and Perry Counties this morning @fox43 @FOX43Weather pic.twitter.com/Zcec11Mav5 — Alyssa Kratz (@AlyssaKratzNews) July 3, 2023

“It was a pretty powerful storm," said Baumgardner who lives in nearby Elizabethville. "Had a lot of big limbs down this morning, branches and leaves. A lot of clean-up work”

The storm led the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a tornado warning on Sunday.

An NWS field crew was in town Monday, surveying the damage and trying to determine if one did in fact touch down.

“[We had] a lot of wind and a lot of rain," said Baumgardner. "We might have had over an inch of rain in a short period of time”

“Not sure if it was straight-line wind or a twister," added Sitlinger. "Couldn’t tell you, it was just whiteout everywhere here."

A final determination from the NWS is expected later Monday afternoon or evening.