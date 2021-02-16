PennDOT implements additional vehicle restrictions in Pennsylvania roadways

As of 7 p.m. Monday, Tier one vehicle restrictions were placed on the entirety of Interstate 81, Interstate 83, and the PA Turnpike.

In response to winter weather and icy conditions through much of the state, the PennDOT is implementing additional restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state.

Effective at 7:00 p.m., vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

The entire length of Route 22;

The entire length of Route 33;

The entire length of Interstate 70;

The entire length of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Route 11/15 to the New Jersey border;

The entire length of Interstate 81

The entire length of Interstate 83

The entire length of Interstate 84

Interstate 99 from the PA Turnpike to Interstate 80

The entire length of Interstate 180; and

The entire length of Interstate 380.

This is in addition to restrictions that went in effect at 6 p.m. Monday.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Interstate 80 from the Ohio border to Route 11/15 is under a Tier 3 vehicle restriction. On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices

Speed limits on affected roadways are restricted to 45 mph while vehicle restrictions are in place.