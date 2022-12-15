Messy weather day across Cumberland County

Drivers told FOX43 the main roads seemed to be treated and held up pretty well throughout the day.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday was a messy day across south central Pennsylvania, including Cumberland County.

“Stay home, this isn’t a storm you want to be out driving in," said Nate Wardle, emergency management coordinator for the Borough of Mechanicsburg.

Mechanicsburg saw it all Thursday, from rain to sleet to snow.

Drivers who spoke with FOX43 said they handled afternoon road conditions pretty well, but said it's important to stay cautious.

“The roads aren’t too bad as long as you’re on a main road, [you] gotta be careful," said Jim Sari of Mechanicsburg. "The parking lots are starting to get slippery and on the turns and this type of thing. It’s a good time to just take it easy.”

“We’ve been out and about, shopping, kids are off school," added Devin Flickinger of South Middleton Township. "The roads are slushy and wet so you just gotta be careful.”

Parking lots and sidewalks in the area got slick as the day went on.

“You gotta keep salting and make sure you don’t slip and wear good foot protection so you don’t fall," said Flickinger.

Mechanicsburg had public works crews out treating roads before daybreak.

“We know the trouble spots to look for too but as the day progresses too, it’s just watching temperatures," said C.H. Lehr, the borough's public works director.

Drivers say it shows.

"A lot of the roads are treated and there’s not much traffic on the highways, schools are all closed so it’s not too bad," said Sari.

Wardle says in this post-COVID age of work and school flexibility, there are less cars on the road on days like Thursday, which certainly keeps things safer.

“We want people to stay home and if they do have to go out, go slow," he explained. "Most of the roads have been pretty good so far but as we see conditions continue to change, we have to stay ahead of them."