Late season freeze to be a thorn in side of farms, gardens, and orchards

Following beautiful Easter Sunday weather, a freeze warning is set to go into effect for several counties in South Central Pa. overnight.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Family and staff at Hollabaugh Brother's in Butler Township, Adams County are prepped for the late season freeze, including Ellie Hollabaugh-Vranich.

"We have [the rhubarb] covered with crates and straw right now to help protect them from any frost damage they might incur," Hollabaugh-Vranich said.

While a mild winter may have felt nice, it could cause issues for local growers as the colors of spring begin to pop.

"It's most concerning when they're in full, full bloom, wide open, because they're just the most sensitive," Hollabaugh-Vranich said.

Hollabaugh-Vranich said the warmer temperatures can start the growing season early, and that potentially harmful fluctuations can continue into the middle of spring.

"When that happens early, there's always a risk of freeze as you go on," Hollabaugh-Vranich said. "We always say you're we're not out of the risk of frost until Mother's Day in May."

To minimize damage to crops, the orchard implements similar tricks farmers and home gardeners can use like covering up plants.

"If you're at home and you have tender plants outside, throw a sheet over them, even a garbage bag, anything you have to protect them," Hollabaugh-Vranich said. "It's when they get frost on them and they're in that new stage of growth that they can be damaged by these cold nights."

Hollabaugh-Vranich says they won't know the impact of the freeze until later in the year.

A freeze warning is in effect for the following counties until 9 a.m. Monday:

• York County

• Lancaster County

• Dauphin County

• Cumberland County

• Lebanon County

• Adams County