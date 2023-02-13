Are ladybugs signaling the end of winter in the region?

Some would argue winter never arrived, but with the ladybugs already showing up, it might be done.

WASHINGTON — Meteorologists always study computer models to help write forecasts, both short-term and long-term. But sometimes nature throws signs our way that can also help us forecast.

In the last few days, several ladybugs have been spotted. While there hasn't been a noticeable swarm yet, even seeing a group can signal the death knell of winter. Several spiders, and even a couple of moths, were noticed in December and January.

When insects appear, that means the ground is no longer frozen and birds and other wildlife now have a source of food. Can it become cold again? Yes, but a prolonged arctic outbreak is not going to happen.

"Ladybugs, especially Asian ladybugs and stink bugs winter inside, usually in your attic and they are waking up from the warm temperatures," Dr. Floyd Shockley, the Collection Manager and Entomologist from the National Museum of Natural History, said. "Insects can be fooled but are able to shut down for a couple of days if it turns cold again. We would expect to see this type of activity in late March or even early April."

Shockley added that insects, unlike plants, are not light-dependent but only respond to temperatures.

Nightcrawlers, those worms that appear on your driveway after a rain, is also a sign. Similarly, when you see those, the ground has thawed and winter is pretty much over. We saw these crawlers Sunday night.