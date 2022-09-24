Hurricane Ian update: Storm intensifies to Cat. 4 as landfall nears

Ian is expected to make landfall late Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Hurricane Ian has intensified into a category 4 storm as it nears landfall on Florida's west coast. Strengthening is expected until the hurricane makes landfall.

The major hurricane has prompted warnings from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region.

With the 4 a.m. Wednesday update, the storm showed signs of strengthening over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour as it moved to the north-northeast at around 10 miles per hour. It's centered about 60 miles southwest of Fort Myers.

NHC experts think Ian could remain a category 4 storm by the time it reaches Florida's Gulf Coast.

The center of Ian is expected to move over central Florida on Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

It could make a second landfall later this week near the Georgia-South Carolina border as a tropical storm.

Radar imagery showed that an eyewall replacement is probably underway, which could result in a larger eye evolving overnight.

There are Hurricane Warnings, Hurricane Watches as well as Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches in effect for most of Florida.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be significant across Florida.

Regardless of the exact track and point of landfall, storm surge is going to be the most widespread impact of Ian, especially through Southwest Florida. Water levels could climb 8 to 12 feet above ground level from Sarasota, south through Bonita Springs.

As a result, storm surge warnings have been posted from Tampa Bay south through the Everglades.

Fortunately, this week's well-timed cold front kept the storm comfortably far away from Southeast Texas. Stay with KHOU for the latest information over the coming days.

Hurricane Ian live tracker

Here's what it looked like when Ian went past Grand Cayman island:

Hurricane Ian forecast key messages

Below is the forecast discussion, verbatim from the National Hurricane Center.

1. Life-threatening storm surge is expected along the Florida west coast where a storm surge warning is in effect, with the highest risk from Naples to the Sarasota region. Residents in these areas should listen to advice given by local officials and follow any evacuation orders for your area.

2. Hurricane-force winds are expected in the hurricane warning area in southwest and west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions expected overnight. Devastating wind damage is expected near the core of Ian. Residents should rush all preparations to completion.