These people braved massive waves for the 'gram

KEY WEST, Fla. — High waves from Hurricane Ian began pummeling the sea walls in Key West on Tuesday.
But that didn't stop some people from going to the Southernmost Point buoy.
A surprising number of people were spotted posing for pictures in front of the massive crashing waves. Or maybe it's just surprising to me because that sounds like the last place I'd want to be during a hurricane.
A reporter with CBS Miami posted a video of people walking up to the buoy as water flows over the wall and around their feet.
She even captured this video of kids playing in the waves.
People watching the storm on the Southernmost Point webcam also posted screenshots of the crowd waiting for their perfect shot.
Key West was under a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch throughout the day on Tuesday.
According to the Hurricane Ian Joint Information Center for Monroe County, severe rain squalls with damaging wind are expected through Wednesday morning with possible storm surge flooding 1 to 3 feet above normal high tides in the keys.
Ian is forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph as it approaches Florida’s southwest coast.
Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect for Tampa Bay ahead of increasingly likely impacts from Hurricane Ian. Significant impacts are anticipated — including major storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rainfall.
People living along and near the coast are urged to evacuate to safety.
Several areas in the Tampa area have issued evacuation orders in anticipation of the storm's arrival.
