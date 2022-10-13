DeSantis: $2M headed to first responders affected by Hurricane Ian

The money will come from the Florida Disaster Fund, which has raised $45 million so far, according to Gov. DeSantis.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference Thursday morning in Punta Gorda that first responders affected by Hurricane Ian would receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund.

"I think sometimes people don't necessarily appreciate the fact that you may have a firefighter out there helping someone get out of their damaged home, that firefighter's home may have been destroyed too," the governor said.

"It's tough when you're having to go out there and serve the public knowing that you've got a lot of issues that you have to deal with, but you don't have the luxury to put yourself first. You have to put the people that you're there to serve first. And that's what they have done."

The governor said so far, $45 million has been raised for the Florida Disaster Fund, which allows the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations to help in a way that local, state, and federal funds cannot do.

The Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Benevolent Association, Florida Fraternal Order of Police, and Florida Professional Firefighters Association will each receive $500,000 for their charitable arms, according to Gov. DeSantis.

Those interested in donating can go here for more information or text DISASTER at 20222.