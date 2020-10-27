As Storm Zeta nears, 2020 hurricane season nears another record with a month left in the official season

24 out of the last 25, and out of 27 total storms, have set some sort of record this year.

As Storm Zeta tracks towards the Gulf of Mexico and its remnants eventually to our area by the end of the week, it's just another reminder of a hurricane season ready for the history books with more than a month left in the official hurricane season.

Arthur and Bertha formed back in May, before the technical start of hurricane season, which runs from June through November. Of course, it's not unusual for the season to start early or end late.

However, since the third storm formed - Cristobal - 24 of the 25 storms since have marked the earliest formation of that number storm in history. That's 88.89% of the storms breaking some sort of record this year.

Now, we eye one of the most telling marks for a hurricane season - total number of storms.

For those counting, 2005 still holds the record for the most number of named storms in a season (28). NHC identified an "unnamed" subtropical storm in its post-season analysis that year, which is included in the total. With #Zeta, the number for 2020 currently stands at 27. — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 25, 2020

Technically, we have tied the mark for the furthest we've ever made it in the Greek Alphabet with Zeta. However, we need one more to tie the record for most storms in one season in history. That was 28 named storms in 2005. In a postseason analysis, the National Hurricane Center found a sub-tropical storm formed and called it "Unnamed." Yes, the name of the storm is Unnamed.

That means one more named storm to tie the record, two to break it, with one full month left in hurricane season.

However, remember when we said that storms form before and after the official season starts and ends? Tropical Storm Zeta formed on December 30th, 2005. This year, it did so on October 25th, 2020.

And while November may not be the most active month for hurricanes, it's not a walk in the park either. In 2016, Hurricane Otto reached Category 3 strength. In 2008, Hurricane Paloma was a Category 4. In 1998, Hurricane Mitch reached Category 5 strength.