Here is a look at the 2022 Hurricane Season Names

The list includes 21 names for the Atlantic Basin.

WASHINGTON — The National Weather Service released the names for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. There are 21 names on the list, and you might recognize a few of them.

There are six lists of names that are used every six years. For example, this year's list will be used again in 2028. Most names get retired unless the storms end up being deadly or costly. Some of the retired names include Katrina, Harvey, Betsy, Dorian, Laura, Ida, Agnes (1972) , and Sandy (2012). As of May 2022, nearly 94 names have been retired from the hurricane list.

Sometimes hurricane seasons are so busy that the list runs out of names. If this happens, then a supplemental list of names will be used.

Hurricanes have been named since the 1950s. The World Meteorological Organization maintains and updates the names through a strict procedure.

2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Names

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virgina

Walter

Busy Season Ahead

Hurricane season starts Wednesday June 1 and lasts through November 30.

Forecasters with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are expecting a busy hurricane season with above normal activity. This will mark seven consecutive years of above average hurricane activity. Roughly 14 to 22 named storms are expected. The average is 14. At least six to ten of those storms may become hurricanes. The average is 7. As far as major hurricanes, which are category 3 and above, hurricane experts are calling for three to six major hurricanes. The average is three.

“As we reflect on another potentially busy hurricane season, past storms — such as Superstorm Sandy, which devastated the New York metro area ten years ago remind us that the impact of one storm can be felt for years,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “Since Sandy, NOAA’s forecasting accuracy has continued to improve, allowing us to better predict the impacts of major hurricanes to lives and livelihoods.”

September is typically the busiest month for hurricane activity.



