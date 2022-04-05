It's Hurricane Preparedness Week: Here's how you can get ready for the upcoming season

YORK, Pa. — This week marks Hurricane Preparedness Week across the country. After an active season last year that included flooding rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Pennsylvania, meteorologists are urging everyone to make sure they’re ready for this new season.
Although Pennsylvania is not a coastal state, tropical systems and their remnants can still post threats to the Commonwealth, according to Jonathan Guseman, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service's State College office.
“As we saw with Ida, we’re certainly game for flooding and flash flooding impacts," said Guseman. "Here in Pennsylvania, we don’t have to worry about the storm surge or anything along with that…but just remembering how broad and how large of a scope a tropical system or a hurricane is.”
The most common threat from tropical systems moving over our area is flooding rains, though damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are also possible depending on the storm.
Guseman says the best piece of advice when it comes to preparing for tropical weather is to have a plan.
“Having that disaster kit in place, having that severe weather plan in place [is important]," said Guseman. "So, it all ties in with severe weather preparedness, even winter weather preparedness, having supplies and a place to go and a plan of action with your family on kind of your safe spot you would go to."
A few things to include in your hurricane season supply kit include flashlights with batteries, a radio and a fire extinguisher.
A first aid kit with bandages, antiseptic wipes, ice packs, tape, scissors and other items is also key.
In addition, you should know what to do should flooding become a concern again.
The good news with tropical weather is that we can forecast these systems multiple days in advance, so stick with the FOX43 weather team so you can stay prepared all season long. Hurricane season officially starts on June 1st.