Pennsylvania sends help in wake of Hurricane Ida

Multiple rescue crews are assisting states hit by Hurricane Ida to help people & pets.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Help is coming from Pennsylvania for states overwhelmed by damage from Hurricane Ida.

"From here in Pennsylvania we have right now 16 deployed volunteers to do everything from logistics to staffing shelters to handling feeding missions," said Lisa Landis of the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.

Landis said in total the Red Cross deployed 600 people before the hurricane made landfall in order to pre-position supplies, prepare shelters and materials.

On Monday morning, the Red Cross in Pennsylvania also deployed a third emergency response vehicle to the area.

"Those are mobile feeding units that will help to provide resources and feeding supplies to those impacted," said Landis.

Landis said the first goal of the American Red Cross is to do a disaster assessment of the area in order to determine what locations are in most need and to organize the arrival of assistance.