Huge temperature swing coming for millions of people

Temperatures soar into the 50s and 60s for much of the Northeast, Wednesday is forecasted to be the warmest day of 2021 so far!

This week was many things, but consistent was not one of them. Temperatures this past Wednesday shot into the upper 50s, only to be followed by temperatures in the upper 40s before tumbling back down into the upper 30s. Even today we saw a little bit of everything with some flurries and very breezy conditions early this afternoon before clearing out by this evening. This upcoming week, however is a completely different story. After giving us a taste of spring this past Wednesday, Mother Nature is not only bringing sunshine, but she's bringing consistently mild conditions as well.

It's not only Pennsylvania that will be benefiting from the warmer air, as many areas the mid-west and eastern parts of the US are gearing up for a big temperature change. This weekend, Boston saw high temperatures hovering just above freezing. Let's check out next week.

Cities such as Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Washington DC are all getting ready for a warm up as well as temperatures are projected to be about 15 to 25 degrees warmer on Wednesday than they were over the weekend. Something else to consider: Wednesday's high temperatures is forecasted to be the warmest day of 2021 for many cities in the northeast. The warm conditions don't stop there, as Thursday and Friday are both looking promising to keep the warm streak going.