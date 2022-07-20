While the hot weather is keeping many of us indoors, some folks are using it as an excuse to get outdoors and they’re heading to the pool.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — People packed the JFK Memorial Pool in Pottsville; a dip is just the thing to cool off.

“Because it’s a better way of staying cool and not getting hot. Because you go in the water and it cools you off better than the air conditioner,” said Gage and Sage, Pottsville.

Owen, from Minersville, says his summer camp is changing its weekly schedule so kids have more time in the water.

“Bad things happen if you get dehydrated and sunburn does not feel nice,” said Owen Nagy-Dean, Minersville.

JFK Memorial Pool has already broken a record this season by having almost 800 people at the pool and they anticipate on breaking that record again this weekend because of the heat.