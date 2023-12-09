Home projects you can do today to save money this fall | Home Smart

From getting your heating system a tune-up to simple home DIYs, homeowners should utilize this time of the year to get ready for cooler weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — As we transition from summer to fall, there are a few home projects you can do to save you some money in the long run.

One of the biggest transitions that your home experiences this time of year is a switch from using your air conditioner to using your heater. But, before you make the switch, Tim Naugher of Naugher Heating and Cooling in Lancaster says you should get your system inspected.

“It’s oftentimes clients or homeowners [who] wait until things break. And not being proactive can often lead to cascading effects or cascading problems," he said. “Usually if we do an inspection, a tune-up, or check we can prevent problems before they happen.”

Naugher says this is the perfect time of the year to get your heating system inspected before technicians get too busy.

Other signs you need to call a professional like Tim to your home when you do switch over to heat is if you notice big temperature swings in your home, new noises from your system, or higher than normal energy bills.

Another good practice throughout the entire year is to make sure you’re changing your air filters.

“If you have a system that moves air you definitely want to change your filter. That’s a super common, easy thing that can be done," Naugher told FOX43. "If it’s not done it can also create some major problems.”

Moving from the basement to the first floor of your home, another way you can keep your home as energy-efficient as possible is to check for drafts.

“One of the most effective things a client can do in this upcoming heating season to save money is to make sure their home is air sealed. Air sealing... we really just want to make sure we keep all of the heat you make inside your house," says Naugher.

After you identify drafty spots along doors or windows, a simple DIY weather stripping project can keep you warmer and save you some extra heating costs.

Naugher’s company can also assist in identifying where air-saving projects can be done.

Finally, when moving inside, make sure to properly cover or bring in your outdoor furniture.

This will save you time from cleaning, removing rust, or repainting next season. Plus it will extend the life of your furniture.