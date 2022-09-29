Home DIY projects you can do to prepare for the fall & winter season

Experts say there are simple projects homeowners can complete to keep their home safe and energy efficient as our weather cools down.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As we welcome the transition from summer to fall, experts say homeowners should use this time of year to make sure their home is as prepared and energy efficient as possible, while cooler and rainier weather moves in. Many of these projects are simple DIY (do it yourself) projects.

Rick Brown from Baker's Waterproofing says one of the biggest issues they see on the exterior of homes is with the piling of leaves.

“One of the most important things, particularly as leaves start to fall… is take a look at your gutters and make sure they’re very clean. If leaves get in there and clog them, the gutters clogging up is a big problem our homeowners find," Brown says.

Preventing water from pooling around your house is key to keeping your foundation safe. Along with clearing leaves on the ground, you can add downspout extensions to help move water away and clear out any window wells.

In regards to the interior of your home, experts say to make sure you’re familiar with your foundation and crawl space.

“Ideally you want to have your basement, your crawl space waterproofed ahead of time," Brown told FOX43. "Now is a good time to do that before we get too cold or too wet.”

This means inspecting these spaces for cracks and filling them to prevent water from leaking in, freezing, and making those cracks even worse.

It’s also important to make sure your walls are properly insulated and your crawl space encapsulated. This will not only help block out moisture, but will help you with keeping your house warm, too.

Brown says all of these projects can be DIY’s for homeowners to tackle. If you have a bigger issue or want your work double checked, that’s when you can call the professionals, Brown said.

His last piece of advice is to do an inspection now.