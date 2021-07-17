Heavy rain adds to the ongoing stormwater issue affecting an East Pennsboro Township local

Cory Shover says the stormwater system built behind his home has caused him flooding issues for more than a decade

ENOLA, Pa. — Corey Shover has been an East Pennsboro Township local since 2007, before that he says his home and residences around him were farmland.

Over time Shover says the land was sold to the township to create what is now the Adams-Ricci Park but what was left from the land has him confused.

"I don't know why this storm drain stopped here or why it didn't connect to the other ones down there or why they just let the water free flow," said Shover.

A culvert is situated behind Shover's home and he says when it rains heavy amounts of water go into the culvert and down a drainage pipe. It then flows under Penn Drive and onto his property and into his basement which causes damage.

"Books, anything that was on the floor carpeting," he said.

He adds, what is left from the water can be alarming as well.

"I don't think it's healthy to have diverted stormwater across people's yards," said Shover, "who knows motor oil, pesticides?"

Throughout the years, Shover says he's taken the issue to his state and local township officials but hasn't had much luck.

"I talk to the township in 2013 and nothing came of that, the representative sent over a roadworker guy, he looked at it. I never heard anything of that."

He says insurance isn't quite the option as well.

“I contacted the insurance company because there’s water. Regardless of how it gets there, it’s not covered, I mean I’m not on a flood plain," he said.

FOX43 reached to East Pennsboro Township officials and were met with a response saying:

"The Township Staff, including the Engineer, have been investigating and exploring options on how to remedy the multiple issues that have occurred. Residents are also encouraged to attend the Stormwater Authority meetings that occur monthly to discuss their issues."

The township communications specialist added the township has had multiple rain events which produced approximately 7 inches of rain in the last five-day period including multiple major infrastructure failures in the past week.

Officials say they have contacted Shover about the issues.

Shover says in the meantime, he has found ways to deal with the problem.