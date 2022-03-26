Graupel fell across Pennsylvania on Saturday, but what exactly is it?

The soft winter precipitation type is oftentimes mistaken for hail, though it forms in a different way.

YORK, Pa. — As showers moved through South Central Pennsylvania this weekend, a type of winter precipitation known as graupel also mixed into some of these storms. Graupel oftentimes gets confused for as hail, though it forms in a different way.

To understand how graupel forms, you have to look at the atmosphere starting at the cloud! Snow forms in the cloud where temperatures are below freezing and eventually falls.

As the snow falls, it encounters a layer of air with supercooled water droplets. Theses are liquid water droplets that have a temperature below 32 degrees. Once that snowflake enters this layer, the water droplets freeze and stick to the snowflake. In meteorology, this is known as rime.

Our view from our office of the graupel showers earlier this evening #PAwx pic.twitter.com/qQYR9pvooT — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 26, 2022