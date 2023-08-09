Glen Rock residents trapped by storm damage

Dozens of trees and several utility poles toppled over on Park Avenue, crushing vehicles and completely blocking the road.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Monday's storms brought devastation to a neighborhood in Glen Rock, York County.

“Honestly I’ve never experienced a storm like that in my life," said Mandy Hagler.

“They haven’t confirmed a tornado [yet] but when you look at the trees and the way the bark is twisted off the trunks," added her husband, David.

The Haglers are one of several families who remain trapped by trees and downed utility poles on Park Avenue.

“[There are] several individuals on our street with health concerns and we’re just trying to work together and make the best of it," said Mandy.

The "no outlet" road remains inaccessible, and there's no word on when that could change

“We’ve been calling the power company, they’re aware of it, their priority right now is getting power to the general area," said David. "But if a fire starts, we’re all out of luck right now.”

Thousands are still without power across southern York County.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado in East Hopewell Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Around the corner from the Haglers, a crew spent their second day at the Wiik Family's home, where a large maple tree toppled onto their roof.

“I was pretty amazed, said Melina Wiik. "I didn’t expect anything like that to happen. One of the trees that came down hit the big maple tree so that stopped the first tree from doing too much damage.”

It's significant damage in a small neighborhood but even with a lot of cleanup ahead, people are feeling thankful.

“We were definitely blessed, it could have been a lot worse for people in the area," said Wiik. "To my knowledge, no one was seriously injured or anything."