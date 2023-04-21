Why no tornado? | Weather Rewind

A storm chaser spotted a funnel cloud last Saturday, but the NWS couldn't confirm a tornado. More on why and the damage pattern needed in this week's Weather Rewind.

CLEAR SPRING, Pa. — It’s time for another Weather Rewind, where we look back at this past week’s weather with a twist.

Today we’re looking back at a funnel cloud spotted nearby in Adams County.

Incredible video showed a funnel cloud, but the National Weather Service could not confirm it actually touched the ground.

LET’S REWIND!

Storm chasers spotted a funnel cloud on Saturday near Clear Spring, Adams County.

NWS radar and weather trackers showed weak rotation in the atmosphere at 11:40 a.m. That’s right around the time it appeared.

A funnel cloud drops down from a thunderstorm and spins, but it doesn’t touch the ground.

At the time of the report, there was broad & weak rotation evident on the KLWX and KCCX radars. The lowest scan was at around 6,000 feet above ground level. Radar & MRMS data below is valid at 11:40AM ET.#PAwx pic.twitter.com/3OpMTQye2o — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 15, 2023

After seeing the video, the State College NWS said, “Mike Levine—the storm chaser—reported a funnel cloud while traveling northbound along Route 15 near the county boundaries of York, Adams, and Cumberland counties. The video clip recorded supports a funnel cloud. We cannot at this point determine if it touched down and produced any type of damage. We have reached out to the ‘Adams County Emergency Management Operations Center’ and the ‘Cumberland County 911 Call Center.’”

We have seen the videos of the funnel cloud in northeast Adams County near Clear Spring, PA and are in coordination with Adams County Emergency Management to determine if any damage occurred. We appreciate the report from @mikelevinewx and @WX_JPTracey!#PAwx — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 15, 2023

No one found or reported any damage, so that means it was a funnel cloud.

However, finding damage with a storm doesn’t immediately mean there was a tornado.

Let’s talk about that.

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Straight-line wind damage from a severe thunderstorm is easily confused with tornado damage.

Sometimes, straight-line winds are so loud, people might think they heard a tornado.

The damage pattern helps tell us which one. Two words tell us that key difference—in and out.

All winds flow into a tornado. Debris lays at angles because winds curve flowing into a tornado.

All winds flow out of straight-line winds. Debris lays in straight lines because the air flowing out of a thunderstorm is in the same direction.