Dry conditions cause short term dilemma at Lancaster farm

The corn in the maze at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is typically around five feet tall by the end of June. Not this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

RONKS, Pa. — There’s no shortage of things to do at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Lancaster County - from giant slides to slingshots, all nestled within the unofficial municipality of "Sproutsville".

However, none of these activities include 10-year-old Jacob Mull’s favorite.

"The maze probably will be," Mull said while visiting the farm with his family.

That may be the case if he notices it. A shortage of rain in the month of May has made it hard to tell if the maze is, well, a maze.

"We're in the middle of the corn maze," Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Owner Jack Coleman said while towering over small stalks of corn. “It's never been this short in 28 years.”

Around this time of year, the corn is usually much higher, typically standing between four and five feet high. However, this summer that's not the case; drought conditions have slowed the corn’s growth.

What hasn't slowed is business.

"People that come love to do the maze, regardless of the height," Maze Supervisor Jason Jarvis expressed. "Hopefully we'll see in a week or two [if] it’ll shoot up to cover most of what you see here.”

However, it’s what you can’t see from the ground that stirs some buzz.

"Our theme this year is ‘BEE A-MAIZED’ with bees," Coleman said.

The drought hasn’t hampered the design cut into the maze, which pays homage to the honey bees kids can learn about inside.

Cherry Crest’s various learning opportunities keep generations coming back.

"Kids that grew up coming to the maze with their parents are now married and bringing their kids. We're seeing families grow up," Jarvis said. "It's pretty awesome."

Growing up, slowly but surely, like the maze. That's good news for Jacob's parents.

"I'll probably have to help my parents get out of the maze," Mull declared.