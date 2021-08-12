Cooling station open through Friday at Swatara Township municipal building

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township's Emergency Management Agency announced it has opened a cooling station at the township's municipal building, due to the this week's excessive heat.
The cooling station will be open Thursday and Friday from noon-4:30 p.m. at the municipal building, located at 599 Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg, the township said.
The cooling station is free and open to the public. Cold water and light snacks will be served. Restrooms will be available, and there is elevator service to and from the Swatara Room.
The Swatara Township EMA, Police Department, and Fire-Rescue will personally monitor the Cooling Station. Swatara Township EMA Director Craig Powers is coordinating this public service in partnership with Swatara Township Public Safety Director Darrell Reider and Swatara Fire Chief Mike Ibberson.