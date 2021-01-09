Department of Conservation and Natural Resources closing several state parks and campsites due to Ida

DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn announced that several state parks and campsites will be closed Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 due to Tropical Depression Ida.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary announced on Sept. 1 that certain state parks and forest campsites will be closing due to Tropical Depression Ida.

Secretary Cindy Dunn confirmed that due to projected four to six inches of rain in Pennsylvania, DCNR will be closing select state parks and forest campsites for Sept. 1 and 2.

“Keeping people safe is our highest priority and we are acting out of an abundance of caution ahead of Ida reaching Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. “We ask guests in the designated parks to leave before the heavy rains hit and encourage visitors at parks and forests be mindful of the expected impact of Ida Wednesday and Thursday.”

State park campsites that will be partially or completely closed through Sept. 2 include:

Kooser

Linn Run

Trough Creek

Warriors Path (Organized Group Tenting)

Colonel Denning

Fowlers Hollow

Poe Valley

Poe Paddy

Caledonia

Cowans Gap (Campground B)

R B Winter

Laurel Hill (Campground, Copper Kettle Lodge, Group Camp 3)

Pine Grove Furnace (Campground)

Worlds End (Cabin Colony)

State forests campsites that will be closed through Sept 2 include:

Tuscarora (Campsites 1, 24, 57, 91)

Sproul (Bull Run Site 28, Campsite 20, 22, 23, Plantation Hole Site 26, Laurelly Fork Site 27, Stout Hollow Road Site 21)

Tiadaghton (All Callahan Run Sites, Naval Run, Black Forest Trail Trestle Sites 1, 2 & 3, Little Morris 1, Bonnell Flats 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5, Black Walnut Bottom 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, C1, C2, & C3)

Susquehannock (Lock Branch Campsite)

Tioga (17 Campbell Hollow, 18 Big Run North, 18 Big Run South)

Delaware (E8-Bridge Camp, E14-Silver Lake, Delaware River Campsite 20)

Loysalsock (Masten CCC Camp 21, 22, 970 Jakersville CCC Camp, 489 Mill Creek Road)

The DNCR is asking visitors to these select campsites to leave no later than 12 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Anyone with additional questions regarding the closings is asked to contact specific parks and forest districts for more information.

The DCNR advises visitors to be on the lookout for flooding advisories and to take the necessary precautions.

"Be alert for rising water and avoid rivers and streams during a flood watch or warning," the DCNR said in a statement. "A flood watch means that flooding may occur, and to be prepared to move to high ground. A flood warning means that there is actual flooding and to move to high ground quickly."