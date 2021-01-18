Colder air and ongoing pandemic means increased cases of people with Seasonal Affective Disorder

With colder air on the way and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people with Seasonal Affective Disorder could skyrocket in the coming weeks

Conditions have been dry and comfortable over the past few weeks all thanks to a benign weather pattern from mother nature. Last week, I talked a little bit about the polar vortex and how by the end of January, we could very well be getting hit with an arctic blast. For us, that means colder temperatures, more snow and most likely more time indoors. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we could be seeing an increased number of people suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Seasonal Affective disorder is a certain class of depression that's directly related to the change of seasons. Symptoms start during the fall with decreased sunlight, continue into the months of winter and start improving when seasons turn warmer. Seasonal Affective Disorder is especially concerning right now because of the pandemic that we are all going through.