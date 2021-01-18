Colder air and ongoing pandemic means increased cases of people with Seasonal Affective Disorder

Conditions have been dry and comfortable over the past few weeks all thanks to a benign weather pattern from mother nature. Last week, I talked a little bit about the polar vortex and how by the end of January, we could very well be getting hit with an arctic blast. For us, that means colder temperatures, more snow and most likely more time indoors. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we could be seeing an increased number of people suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Seasonal Affective disorder is a certain class of depression that's directly related to the change of seasons. Symptoms start during the fall with decreased sunlight, continue into the months of winter and start improving when seasons turn warmer. Seasonal Affective Disorder is especially concerning right now because of the pandemic that we are all going through.
So, if you start feeling the winter blues, here are some tips to help improve your symptoms. First and most importantly, get outside when you can. Taking in Vitamin D naturally through getting outdoors is probably one of the best ways to combat SAD. Exercise regularly, especially if it is too cold to get outside. Doctors recommend 30-60 minutes of exercise a few times a week! Last but not least, Vitamin D supplements have been shown to improve your mood. A multi vitamin that contains Vitamin D should be taken daily, especially during winter months!