Air Quality Alert: Code Orange Action Day issued across Central Pa.

The DEP issed a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, Jan. 11, advising the elderly, young children, and others to limit their time outside.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 29, 2022.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The alert warns of fine particulate matter in the air across the Central Pa. area, including Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties.

Light winds associated with an area of high pressure will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Wednesday, according to the DEP.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) provides color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.

An Air Quality Action Day is declared when the AQI is forecasted to be Code Orange or higher. On these days, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are encouraged to limit their outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are encouraged to help reduce the fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use;

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.