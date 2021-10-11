x
Are you not a believer in climate change? We want to hear from you!

The FOX43 Weather is hosting a Zoom call on Wed., Oct. 20 to hear people share their thoughts on climate change. We want to hear from you!
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Climate change is a highly debated topic at many levels of our society.

Now, FOX43 wants to talk to you about it - via Zoom!

FOX43's Bradon Long is hosting a Zoom call on Wed., Oct. 20 at 7:00 p.m. for people to express their views on climate change.

In particular, our team is interested in hearing from those who don't believe in climate change, and have reasons to explain why they hold that believe.

If you're interested, email gperez@fox43.com and you may be invited to the Zoom call.

Reminder, the Zoom call will be recorded and your story may be shared on FOX43 and FOX43.com.

