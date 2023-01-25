Cleanup from snow dusting in Perry County

Snowfall began Wednesday morning, lasting several hours into the afternoon. Some locals were out shoveling even before the snow let up.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — It was slow going on Interstate 83 as snow began to fall in south-central Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, reminding drivers that winter is still here.

This is what Interstate 83 looks like near New Cumberland as we drive towards Harrisburg. We've seen at least three vehicles that have gotten stuck or slid out. Snow is still falling.

On Route 22 outside Duncannon, vehicles crept by on the snow-covered roads in the early afternoon, while plows in Duncannon Borough tried to keep streets clear.

Up the hill at Karn’s Foods, FOX43 found plows from a local construction company on the go, pushing snow off the parking lot.

Justin Fuller’s day started at 5:30 a.m., as he began clearing out a half dozen lots in and around the borough, with two-thousand pounds of salt in tow.

"We just put some salt down on all our lots to try and keep the snow from sticking and packing down," said Fuller, an employee at James W. Fuller Construction. "This afternoon is just going to be basically clean up, and the rain should do the rest for us."

Fuller said he’s been working for his dad’s company since he could pick up a shovel. He’s had to deal with much harsher conditions in the past.

"The roads are pretty slippy, but so far, it’s been pretty mild," he said of Wednesday's snow. "It’s not super cold."

People in Duncannon Borough started shoveling before the snow stopped.

Pat Brunner said he’s lived here for more than 40 years, telling FOX43 when it comes to the weather, this winter hasn’t been as eventful as years past.

"It’s a little milder than usual, but it runs in cycles," he said. "Actually, it’s kind of a nice winter."

While this work doesn’t compare to the three feet of snow he’s had to dig out of before, Brunner takes the task in stride.

"It’s good exercise. I take my time. Today it doesn’t matter, it’s not that much," he said. "I enjoy shoveling snow. I’m an idiot."