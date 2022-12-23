Christmas Day extremes | Weather Rewind

From the coldest highs to the most snow, Andrea Michaels takes a look back at some of the most extreme numbers recorded on Christmas Day!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s Friday, and that means it’s time for another Weather Rewind, where we look back at some of this week’s weather—with a twist.

There’s a special holiday surprise for this week!

Instead of looking back at this past week, we’ll be looking way back in the record books at some of the most extreme Christmases of years past—from the coldest and the warmest, to the wettest and the snowiest!

LET’S REWIND!

We’ll start with a look back at high temperatures for the last five years, and aside from a warmer last couple of years, there hasn’t been anything noteworthy.

Christmas 2020’s high temperature of 64 degrees Fahrenheit was close to the record high but fell short by two degrees.

Last year was much cooler, but it was still a bit on the warm side, with a high of 49 degrees.

Onward to the extremes, which looks back at the numbers since record-keeping for Harrisburg started in 1888.

The warmest Christmas was 66 degrees all the way back in 1889, right after record keeping began.

Both the coldest high and coldest low temperatures were recorded back in 1983.

After a low of -3 degrees, the high was only 7 degrees! Brrrr!

The most snow recorded on Christmas day was fairly recent! Eight inches of snow fell back in 2002.

The wettest Christmas was back in the world-wide historic year of 1945. Just a tad over an inch of rain fell.

Stay tuned every Friday for the whys behind the weather wonders!