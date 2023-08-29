Changing weather patterns challenging Pennsylvania farmers

A lack of rain has farmers in York County turning to unorthodox machinery to help keep crops going.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Smyser's Richlawn Farm has received so little rain this year that farmers are creating their own.

Co-owner Brian Smyser fills an old fire truck with hundreds of gallons of water, dousing his crops three times per week.

"We had a little bit less heat-wise, but we just still lacked a little bit of moisture," Smyser said. "This is four out of five years we've been struggling to get rain when we need it."

Agricultural experts at Penn State Extension say York County has been 15% dryer this year and 5% warmer.

Smyser's soybean fields are suffering. Drying, yellow patches stand out on the green canvas.

"Beans are made in August," he said. "The soybeans, right now we're looking at probably a quarter of a crop possibly, maybe half. We just missed the rain when we needed it."

His corn is hurting, too. Leaves are browning and the ears are falling well before harvest.

"We'll probably lose 20 to 25 bushels an acre just because we didn't have enough moisture to finish filling the ear of corn out," Smyser said.

Climate scientists are predicting warmer temperatures and heavier rain in south-central Pa. in the coming years – but not a return to normal weather patterns.

"You go from one extreme to the other," Smyser said. "It's extremely dry and then if we get into a wet pattern here, say a hurricane comes up here this fall, and then you go from dry to wet. Yes, it's going to affect everything."