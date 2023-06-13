Brief tornado touches down in Conewago Township, York County following issued warning

The tornado crossed Cloverlead Road and tracked for a third of a mile, causing minor damage to nearby trees in the area before lifting at 1:32 p.m. p.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A small tornado briefly touched down in York County following an issued warning by the National Weather Service (NWS) State College Office.

According to the NWS, at 1:30 p.m., an EF0 tornado touched down in Conewago Township with top wind speeds of 75 mph.

An EF0 is categorized as weak, with winds ranging from 65 to 85 mph.

The tornado crossed Cloverlead Road and tracked for a third of a mile, causing minor damage to nearby trees in the area before lifting at 1:32 p.m. p.m.

A few trees were uprooted between Cloverlead and Kern Roads, according to the NWS. There have been no reported injuries from the tornado.