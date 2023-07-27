Band camps fight strong storms and sweat to prepare for the fall

The Northeastern High School Bobcat Marching Band is marching forward through high heat and strong storms to get ready for parades and shows in coming weeks.

MANCHESTER, Pa. — Band camps across South Central Pa. are fine-tuning their shows ahead of the new season and school year, despite high temperatures.

Senior Drum Major Jacob Eckenrode at Northeastern High School in Manchester, York County, has experienced many band camps. However, 2023 is proving to be the most intense with heat.

"I would say this is the hottest band camp I have ever experienced," Eckenrode said.

Others, like newcomer Javont Tyler, have not experienced band camp before.

“Oh it's hot," eighth-grade baritone Javont Tyler. "Not as physical as football but it's more straining."

Heavy humidity and high heat are common during pre-season preparations.

"We've dealt through it over the years by implementing more water breaks, ice packs pouring water on people, entire ice bucket challenge is for fun," Eckenrode said. "We have fun here in Northeastern, and we do it safely.:"

Band Director Timothy Howell is in his 16th summer and says heat is not the only thing halting the march toward the season.

"Weather is definitely the toughest thing that we have to– because we can’t control it," Howell said while talking about the many challenges the band faces.

Thursday’s thunderstorm brought the band back inside to wrap up the day, with the rolling thunder drowned out by a loud drum roll.

The band will be back out on the blacktop during band camp, preparing in the summer sun to perfect their show.

"Coming out in July, some schools in August, give you those extra weeks so you can safely do a show for that first game," Howell said.

It's a show these students put a lot of heart, and even more sweat, into.

"It’s hot, it’s going to be painful, but you got to persevere for the fans," Tyler said.