Backyard refresh tips for any budget | Home Smart

Summer is near, and it's not too late to spruce up your outdoor area so you can enjoy it to the fullest! Andrea Michaels spoke to an expert and has some ideas!

YORK, Pa. — An outdoor “glow up” might seem like a daunting task at first glance.

Luckily, no matter your skill set or budget, there’s something out there for everyone!

If you missed your opportunity to seed this season for that plush, greener grass, no worries!

You have another option: sod.

And, it comes with a couple of benefits.

“Instant gratification!,” says Matt Musser, General Manager at Inch&Co., Landscape Division. “You can have all dirt at the start of the day. At the end of the day, it’s beautiful!”

Pet owners also get an added bonus!

“If you’re trying to grow grass, and you have dogs, you know how it is,” Musser explains. “You plant grass seed. They run it over. You plant grass seed. They run it over. Or they dig it up!”

Blue grass is the most common and can be found at any landscape supply store or home improvement store.

Same-day cut and installation is preferred, but fresher is always better.

Look for signs that it’s been sitting for several days.

“What you find is when you start taking the pieces apart is… they’re brown. It might not be completely dead, but it doesn’t look nice.”

Once it’s down, be ready to water thoroughly the rest of the summer.

Don’t be afraid to take the nose off that hose!

“if it squishes under your foot, you know you have it wet enough,” Musser says. “You need to keep sod wet. You really can’t overwater sod, especially during the summer.”

You’ll have plenty of green to make your space pop during the daytime hours.

But what about at night?

You can quite literally use *light for the glow-up your space craves.

“A lot of people are entertaining at night,” Musser explains, “And it allows the landscaping to be enjoyed at night as well as during the day.”

Options like pathway lighting, undercap lights, and uplighting are perfect for drawing attention to various parts of your outdoor space, even trees and fountains!

Experts say it’s easier than you think.

“You don’t have to be an electrician to do it,” Musser adds. “A little YouTube, and many people can do them.”

Whether you choose plastic or metals, matte or brass finishes, solar or corded, the options are endless and accommodate any wallet.

And, don’t forget about fire!

It’s a popular option that adds a wonderful ambience, especially for entertaining and making lifelong memories.

“Enjoy it. Sit around it. Or you can cook hot dogs, marshmallows, make s’mores with the family and friends and just enjoy them.”

You can start small with a portable fire pit from a home improvement store or choose a larger fireplace that requires professional installation.

If there’s room, you can have a functional fireplace or a gas option built into your outdoor area.

We’ve got a recommendation if you’ve got the money to splurge with this one:

“Some sort of natural looking stone is my all-time favorite,” Musser suggests.