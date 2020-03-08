As Isaias nears Pennsylvania, officials hope rain helps drought conditions in parts of PA while fearing flash flooding in others

Isaias's rainfall totals could be helpful to some Pennsylvanians and hurtful to others.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — While flash flooding concerns the southeastern sections of the Commonwealth, areas in our western counties are currently under drought conditions.

After one of the hottest month of July on record, Isaias's rain could really help out farmers in those areas, even as we watch for concerning wind gusts and flash flooding in other spots in Pennsylvania.

"It's a timely storm as long as it stays in the 2-3" range and not 4-5"," Charles Ross, hydrologist at the National Weather Service State College said.

"Farmers are looking for some rain. It could be a beneficial rain for those right in the sweet spot of this storm," Ross said.

As always, forecast track will be key as current guidance as of 2PM Monday afternoon suggests the harder hit areas towards Philadelphia.

"These tropical systems, if they move a little further west than we think, then certain areas will get more rain; could be some windier gusts," Ross said.

And while forecasters are of course concerned about potential wind damage, flash flooding and river flooding in the harder hit areas, they stress that this is not by any means one of the worst storms forecasted to hit our area.

"This is not an Agnes. This is not a Tropical Storm Lee," Ross said.

But now is as good a time as ever to make sure you're prepared as we enter peak hurricane season. Bring things indoors that you can, download the FOX43 App for the latest updates and get ready for a few more weeks yet of hurricane season.

"There's still another six, eight weeks of tropical season," Ross said. "This is a good preparation."