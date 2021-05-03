Hey Alexa! Give me the FOX43 Forecast for Central Pa. | FOX43 Weather flash briefing now available on Amazon devices

You can now ask your Amazon devices to give you a FOX43 Weather report.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We know you are busy and don't always have time to watch the news or open an app you are trying to get out the door in the morning.

That's why FOX43 will tell you the top local news of the day and the latest weather every weekday morning on Amazon assistants.

Want to stay up to date no matter where you are? Here's how it works.

Amazon Alexa

There are several different ways to get FOX43 Weather's flash briefings every morning.

You can click here to find and enable FOX43 Weather's flash briefing.

You can also use your Alexa app.

Just tap on the menu and navigate to Skills and Games. From there, you can search and select FOX43 Weather and tap "enable to use."

Another option if you have an Amazon Echo is to say, "Alexa, enable FOX43 Weather flash briefing."

Once you've enabled it, you just have to say something like "Alexa, what's the FOX43 Forecast" or "Alexa, play FOX43 Weather flash briefing."

Now what?