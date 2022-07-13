5th grader Julia Zambito talks school, music, and her future on FOX43 Morning News

Zambito is a fifth grader in the Northeastern School District who is interested in studying meteorology in college.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Julia Zambito is a fifth grader in the Northeastern School District who is interested in studying meteorology in college, and she joined FOX43 Morning News on July 13.

Zambito's favorite subject is science and she plays three instruments: piano, cello, and drums, according to her mom. She also enjoys performing on stage; she was in the high school musical, Mary Poppins.

In her free time, Julia loves to swim, visit the beach at Stone Harbor, N.J., boogie board, and dance, also according to her mom.

She is looking forward to her 10th birthday in a couple of weeks, as well.