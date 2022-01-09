Labor Day travel expected near pre-pandemic levels

Millions of Americans are expected to travel for the upcoming holiday as gas prices fall and airline troubles simmer.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report from American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted that more than one-third of Americans are expected to travel for Labor Day, with the vast majority taking to the roads.

The cost to fill up your tank is a significant factor, which has continued to fall going into the holiday.

"Gas prices keep going down, for 11 straight weeks [now]," Patrick De Hann said, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy .

The average gas price across the state, as well as in the ten counties in southcentral Pennsylvania, still remains above $4.00 per gallon.

De Hann says prices could continue to fall if trends stay steady.

"We could see prices by Labor Day, under that $4 a gallon mark on average," De Hann said. "I think prices in York could drop another .25 to .50 cents a gallon over the next couple of months."

Drivers will also benefit when fuel companies switch their products for the upcoming seasons.

"We switch back to cheaper winter gasoline on Sept. 16," De Hann said.

Record high gas prices weren't the only headache for travelers this summer. Flight disruptions also proved to be challenging, especially at major hubs like Philadelphia and Chicago.

Officials with Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) say flight disruptions at the airport have been minimal and haven't had a drastic impact.

"We've had 96% of our flights fly on time over the summer, typically it's 98%," Scott Miller said, the spokesperson with Harrisburg International. "So technically, it is twice as many canceled this year than we've seen in the past. However, still very few."

Miller says much of their delays and cancelations were not because of the issues seen across the country.

"Most of the cancellations have been because of weather," Miller said. "[So] I don't know [if] we'll see a lot of cancellations [this weekend]."

Airport officials say they expect an uptick in passengers this Labor Day weekend compared to last year, but fewer than 2019's record of just under 22,000 passengers.

Miller urges patience if you face any delays. "The airlines are gonna get you there as soon as they can," he said. "They don't want to delay your weekend."