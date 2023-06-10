A weekend filled with 'all things apple' kicks off in Adams County | Travel Smart

The 59th annual National Apple Harvest Festival, which takes place the first two weekends of October, will include everything apple you can think of!

Example video title will go here for this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — There will be no shortage of apples in Adams County as the 59th annual National Apple Harvest Festival kicks off at the South Mountain Fairgrounds in Menallen Township, Adams County this weekend.

"Anything you can think of that's made with apple, we got it," said Nancy Gilbert, one of the chairmen for the National Apple Harvest Festival.

The event is set to take place on the weekends of Oct. 7-8 and Oct 14-15. Organizers say it is a unique apple-filled weekend that draws people from across central Pennsylvania and beyond.

"It’s really cool to see the different people coming in and a lot of city folks that aren’t used to seeing all the production," said Gilbert. "They can actually get a chance to see some of this up close and personal."

From apple sausages and apple cider to candied apples and apple pies, there’s no shortage of delicious food.

"We have all kinds of food," said Gilbert. "If you’re hungry and you can’t find something to eat here, you really weren’t hungry."

On top of all the apple-related vendors, there is something for the entire family, ranging from antiques and car shows for the adults to pony rides and games for the kids.

A majority of the proceeds from the festival go back into the community and support local organizations. It's an impact that organizers say makes their weeks of preparation all worth it.

"What keeps us coming back is that it’s something that is for the community," said Gilbert. "It supports the community and it's our way of giving back to the community. There’s no better way."