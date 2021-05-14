Visiting Pittsburgh | Travel Smart

In this week's Travel Smart, FOX43's Trenice Bishop teaches us about the wonders of Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — If you're looking for a fun day trip, look no further than Pittsburgh, Pa.

The latest installment of FOX43's local places to travel highlights the Steel City.

"Pittsburgh really is a very unique city when it comes to experiences you can only have right here," Jerad Bachar of Visit Pittsburgh said.

"All of these venues have invested a lot of time and effort to make sure that they are offering safe experiences for our families," Bachar said.

Another great place to check out is the Duquesne Incline, which offers unbeatable views of the city where three rivers come together to create 24 miles of riverfront trails.

"Pittsburgh offers really extraordinary outdoor experiences both on land and on water," Bachar went on. There are 446 bridges and 700 sets of public steps in the city, as well as Canton Avenue, the steepest street in the United States.

Bachar also suggests checking out Point State Park which features 36 acres of land to explore.

Pittsburgh is also home to some major sports teams like the Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers.

Bachar said that food tours are also a huge draw for those visiting the city. There are also several new restaurants opening in the spring, adding to the already diverse food options available.

"Anything from smoked and grilled foods to authentic Hungarian food and Middle Eastern food, there are a lot of really interesting ethnic foods coming into the market," he said.