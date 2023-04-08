Want to visit World Cup host countries? Here's what you need to know for a trip 'down under' | Travel Smart

With Australia and New Zealand in the spotlight for the 2023 Women's World Cup, here are some tips from a travel expert if you want to plan your own visit.

SYDNEY, NSW — In honor of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, FOX43 is highlighting the two host nations known for their expansive wilderness and rich culture.

People from around the world are in or planning a trip to host nations Australia and New Zealand to see their favorite teams play.

"You're meeting a lot of different people, different cultures," said Cassius Arulkumaran, owner of My Lux Vacation based out of Cumberland County. "Everybody is in that area and obviously supporting and passionate about their team. So, you get to experience a lot of culture and then the hosting nation experiences a lot of people coming in and seeing their culture."

Whether you're a lover of the arts or nature, Australia has plenty to offer.

"They have one of the largest reefs in the world. It can even be seen from satellites. If you like scuba diving and those types of activities, it's the place to be," said Arulkumaran in reference to the Great Barrier Reef.

Some of the other top cultural encounters include Aboriginal experiences and nightlife, from rooftop bars to evening opera performances.

With two unique islands, 14 national parks, and dozens of diverse cities there are also plenty of attractions in New Zealand to choose from.

"There's a lot of places for hiking and if you like climbing mountains and diving, it's very beautiful, nature-oriented areas," said Arulkumaran.

If Australia or New Zealand is one of the next stops on your travel bucket list, Arulkumaran is offering a few tips: