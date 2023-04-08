Want to visit World Cup host countries? Here's what you need to know for a trip 'down under' | Travel Smart

SYDNEY, NSW — In honor of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, FOX43 is highlighting the two host nations known for their expansive wilderness and rich culture.
People from around the world are in or planning a trip to host nations Australia and New Zealand to see their favorite teams play.
"You're meeting a lot of different people, different cultures," said Cassius Arulkumaran, owner of My Lux Vacation based out of Cumberland County. "Everybody is in that area and obviously supporting and passionate about their team. So, you get to experience a lot of culture and then the hosting nation experiences a lot of people coming in and seeing their culture."
Whether you're a lover of the arts or nature, Australia has plenty to offer.
"They have one of the largest reefs in the world. It can even be seen from satellites. If you like scuba diving and those types of activities, it's the place to be," said Arulkumaran in reference to the Great Barrier Reef.
Some of the other top cultural encounters include Aboriginal experiences and nightlife, from rooftop bars to evening opera performances.
With two unique islands, 14 national parks, and dozens of diverse cities there are also plenty of attractions in New Zealand to choose from.
"There's a lot of places for hiking and if you like climbing mountains and diving, it's very beautiful, nature-oriented areas," said Arulkumaran.
If Australia or New Zealand is one of the next stops on your travel bucket list, Arulkumaran is offering a few tips:
- Make sure to have the proper documentation
- Specifically for Australia, you are required to get an electronic travel authorization. It can take up to 48 hours to issue it through the online portal. However, it only costs about 20 dollars in Australian currency, which is equivalent to $13.10 in the U.S.
- Don't forget about any charging cables you may need
- Arulkumaran said one thing people forget is that Australia and New Zealand are some of the countries that use a "Type I" plug. Type I plugs have three flat pins, with two angled to form an inverted 'v' at the top and one running straight down underneath.
- Be sure to book travel insurance
- Arulkumaran stressed that people think because they have their own medical insurance that travel insurance is not necessary. He said he always suggests travel insurance to his clients, because not all insurance is accessible everywhere.
- Make a plan
- Arulkumaran said a vacation is bound to be more stressful if things aren't planned out ahead of time. If you plan to visit one of the countries for a week, he suggested mapping out at least a few destinations you're sure you want to visit.