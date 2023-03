FOX43's team was able to cross the border to cover the Hershey's Bears game in Toronto, Ontario, which means plenty of photos for our viewers to enjoy!

TORONTO, ON — It's not very often that FOX43 travels internationally for an assignment, but that's exactly what Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Executive Producer Ed Albert were able to do!

The pair hit the road on Tuesday, March 28 to broadcast the Hershey's Bears game on Wednesday against the Toronto Marlies at the historic Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Here are a couple of the photos they took while on the road, inside Toronto and while at the big game!