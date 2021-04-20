U.S. to add more than 100 countries to the 'Do Not Travel' list

The U.S. State Department has already listed some countries as level four including Mexico, Austria and the United Arab Emirates.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 100 countries across the world will be moved to the u-s state department’s level four: Do not travel advisory.

"The idea behind it with the state department is they want to align with the CDC's warnings," said Vickie Everhart with Krause Travel.

The state department has already listed some countries as level four including: Mexico, Austria and the United Arab Emirates.

"People will hear this, they’ll think oh my goodness, I have to cancel my plans, I have to change my plans, it’s no longer safe for me to go. But it really hasn’t change. it’s just that they’re trying to coincide with the CDC restrictions," said Everhart.

Vickie Everhart with Krouse Travel says it’s crucial for travelers to do their research, ahead of the trip.

"I would definitely check the destination, I would check our own CDC,” said Everhart.

Everhart says Krouse has about 7 families planning to travel internationally.

Some travelers at Harrisburg International airport said they did not feel comfortable traveling abroad this year.

Another woman said her family decided to not travel abroad this year after cancelling two trips to France.

There’s no timeline on when these restrictions might be lifted.